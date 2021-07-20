Centers in Bessemer get new computers

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will deliver 20 ASUS chrome books during the Bessemer City Council meeting.

The computers will go to the Bessemer Boys and Girls Club, Bessemer Recreation Center, STEM Education Inc., and Dunbar Community Center.

Commissioner Tyson said the pandemic exposed the lack of accessibility in some communities. “I believe that every child should have access to computers with high speed internet access. The internet is the gateway to the world and our children deserve to dream big dreams.”

The Loyalty Foundation will also provide computer training virtually.

