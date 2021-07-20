Bluff Park bakery known for gluten free options expands to Crestline area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six years ago, a little bakery opened in Bluff Park, becoming the first in the area to offer gluten free and paleo friendly options. While a new option for the community, it was actually born out of mother’s need to find the right food for her child.

“We started just to meet the needs of my own family,” explains found Elizabeth Wood. “We were doing a special diet for my son’s health and I wasn’t able to find the food I wanted to feed him with clean ingredients anywhere so I learned to make those at home and I wanted a place where he could pick out anything he wanted.”

The concept quickly grew as Wood teamed up with a business partner to expand to prepared meals for individuals and families. She says being able to help other families is the heart of their business.

“You see a child come in and a parent say you can pick anything you want, everything here is safe for you,” says Wood. It means a lot to help people with their different needs. A lot of times when you get a diagnosis or realize you have to stop eating a certain thing it’s hard to believe you still get the good stuff anymore but we want to let people know that they still can!”

The menu includes everything from baked treats like cupcakes and banana bread (all sweetened naturally with honey, pure maple syrup or fruit) to chicken salad and full family dinners with a meat and sides. They also carry gluten free products like granolas and pastas.

Joyful Food Company expands to second location (Shilo Groover, WBRC)

“Just because we do make gluten free and paleo food doesn’t mean you need to be on those diets to enjoy it. The only differences we use cleaner ingredients,” says Wood. “I think everyone can enjoy our foods, we are here to make dinner time easier for you and healthy food delicious.”

They actually had plans to open the new location at 4500 Montevallo Road before the pandemic, but postponed. They technically opened the Crestline area location a year ago, but they are just now able to offer in person tasting events. The first is set for Tuesday night.

“We want to let new customers try the new food and get a feel for us! Come and meet us and see what we are all about.”

The free tasting is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can learn more about their menu and options here!

