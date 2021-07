BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Vestavia Hills Fire Department, crews are responding to several flooding calls in the area.

The department posted on Facebook moments ago, with photos of the flood waters.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department suggest avoiding travel on Highway 31 and Acton Road until the water clears.

Crews are operating to several flooding calls throughout the city. Avoid Traveling on Hwy 31 and Acton Road until the water recedes. Posted by Vestavia Hills Fire Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

