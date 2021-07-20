LawCall
ALDOT hosting public meeting to discuss Hwy 261 widening project

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Shelby County will be happy to hear the project to widen Highway 261 is still moving forward and ALDOT has planned a meeting to get input.

The state is moving forward with the next step in the expansion from Bearden Farms to U.S. 31. ALDOT officials say the latest traffic data shows 14,000 vehicles drive along the stretch daily. Leaders will unveil the new design in a public meeting in August and get community input.

“We have to buy property for this design and this new design lessens the amount of property adjacent to the current 261 in order to build the project,” said DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT, “Hopefully puts us in a position to be able to move forward with a final design on the project.”

ALDOT leaders say if that meeting goes well they’ll work on developing the final design to present to the public.

The meeting is August 12th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Hoover Public Safety Complex.

ALDOT leaders say if things go well at this meeting work on the widening project could start in about a year to a year and a half.

