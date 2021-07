TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting at a Tuscaloosa motel is under investigation.

One person was shot at the Ramada Inn on Skyland Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Tuscaloosa police and the Violent Crimes Unit are on the scene.

A person of interest is in custody. Authorities have not said what condition the victim is in.

