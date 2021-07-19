LawCall
University of Alabama awarded money to diversify nursing program

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is looking to diversify their nursing program, to train the next generation of medical professionals needed in our area.

The UA’s Capstone College of Nursing received a $1.2 million Science Education Partnership Award to attract underrepresented students to the important world of nursing. This came from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) of the National Institutes of Health for their project, Health Sciences & Technology Academy-Alabama (HSTA-AL).

Rising 9th graders will be recruited next spring from Hale, Pickens, and other rural county schools. 50 students will be selected to go through all years of high school, participating in a hands-on summer camp with UA nursing students and professors.

They’re looking to find African American students, first generation college students and those who come from low family income backgrounds to diversify the nursing field.

“Who maybe came from the same community, who knows what that community is facing, I believe you are much more likely to trust that person and engage with the healthcare system, to do things that will improve your health. So, we think it’s really critical that we bring people in from all walks of life,” said Dr. Robin Bartlett, Associate Dean for Research at the Capstone College of Nursing.

The UA plans to kick off this specialty high school nursing program next summer. You can learn more here https://nursing.ua.edu/?p=9467

