LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shelby Co. inmate death under investigation

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating following the death of an inmate at Shelby County Jail.

On July 18 around 1 p.m., the Montevallo Police Department arrested 28-year-old Denzell Rhine on the charge of failure to appear, and he was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Police say following Rhine’s arrest, while in custody of the Shelby County Jail, Rhine experienced a medical emergency around 6 p.m. Shelby County Jail staff immediately requested an ambulance, and Rhine was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Samaniego requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the incident. This multi-jurisdictional Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from different agencies throughout Shelby County. The sheriff, district attorney, and county coroner have requested an autopsy of Rhine, and the results are pending.

Captain Russell Bedsole, Commander of the Shelby County Jail Division, met with Rhine’s family. Sheriff John Samaniego stated, “Any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is tragic and felt throughout our community.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Police pulled over a blue pickup for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon and found a...
Hoover PD: Suspected explosive device was a hoax
Some businesses in the Waites building near UAB are dealing with some undesirable behavior from...
Southside businesses say their dealing with a ‘homeless problem’
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case
18 year old shot and killed in Birmingham

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway in Wylam area of Birmingham
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Second person dies following Thursday police pursuit
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days