Shelby Co. inmate death under investigation

COMUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating following the death of an inmate at Shelby County Jail.

On July 18 around 1 p.m., the Montevallo Police Department arrested 28-year-old Denzell Rhine on the charge of failure to appear, and he was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Police say following Rhine’s arrest, while in custody of the Shelby County Jail, Rhine experienced a medical emergency around 6 p.m. Shelby County Jail staff immediately requested an ambulance, and Rhine was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Samaniego requested the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an investigation into the incident. This multi-jurisdictional Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from different agencies throughout Shelby County. The sheriff, district attorney, and county coroner have requested an autopsy of Rhine, and the results are pending.

Captain Russell Bedsole, Commander of the Shelby County Jail Division, met with Rhine’s family. Sheriff John Samaniego stated, “Any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is tragic and felt throughout our community.”

