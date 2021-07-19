Police searching for suspect after deadly Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Ensley Sunday night according to Birmingham Police.

The shooting took place in the 900 Block of Pike Rd and 40th St. near the Spur Convenience Store.

According to BPD there is an active search underway for the suspect.

No further details have been made available at this time. Please check back for updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

