LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested

Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter overdosed on fentanyl.(Lee County Jail)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Police arrested a Florida woman after officers said her 7-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of 30-year-old Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter wasn’t breathing.

Officers said they arrived at the home to find the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. They began CPR until she was able to be taken to a hospital.

A doctor determined the infant had ingested an opioid, so she was given a dose of Narcan. The girl immediately started crying, and her pupils dilated.

Detectives said the child tested positive for fentanyl.

Gordon was arrested for neglect of a child, which is a first-degree felony charge.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail and has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

PLEASE SHARE: https://www.capecops.com/newsroom/2021/7/19/mother-arrested-after-her-7-month-old-child-ingested-fentanyl

Posted by Cape Coral Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Some businesses in the Waites building near UAB are dealing with some undesirable behavior from...
Southside businesses say their dealing with a ‘homeless problem’
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case
First Alert Weather 9p 7-18-21
FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms overnight and throughout the day on Monday
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′

Latest News

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9
World’s Longest Yard Sale
Shop ‘Til you Drop
Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia