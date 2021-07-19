Millions of Americans face months-long passport backlog

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you were hoping to take a trip out of the country this summer, you may have to change your plans. Especially if you don’t already have a passport.

A staffing shortage at the State Department, which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is causing a major processing backlog.

“Passports are currently experiencing a backlog of up to 18 weeks.”

Ashley Neyer with UAB’s Passport Office said the backlog is a result of processing and shipping delays, which happened when the Department of State had to shut down during the initial wave of the pandemic.

Now staffing shortages are grounding hopes for millions of Americans planning to take vacations abroad.

“Passport offices here only execute passports. We actually do not print and process them, so they have to be sent to alternate centers, and so, there’s a multi-layer that all has to be done in person, which really contributed to the delay,” Neyer said.

About 2 million passport applications are in queue right now.

Applicants can pay $60 to expedite the process, but there are other fees associated.

The wait time is still estimated at 12 weeks meaning those who submit applications now won’t get their new passport until later this fall.

Neyer is also warning applicants to watch out for scammers looking take advantage of travelers’ desperation.

“Slots that people are selling for the processing centers that can actually print your passport in person, which is in Atlanta or New Orleans are the two closest to our area, but in general, everybody should be going through the passport facilities that are in the Birmingham area and there are plenty of appointments available throughout the area,” Neyer explained.

There are processes in place for extreme circumstances like a life-or-death emergency.

In that case, Neyer said you can apply for an emergency passport.

