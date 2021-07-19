LawCall
Hoover City Schools Dad Brigade

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Seventh Annual Hoover City Schools Dad Brigade has been scheduled for Saturday, July 31, 2021.

This is the annual all-call to Hoover Dads (and other volunteers!) who wish to help spruce up HCS campuses before the start of the 2021-2022 School Year.

Moms and students are invited to help as well. The Dad Brigade starts at 7:00 a.m.

Click here to access the signup page.

