BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway in the western part of the city in the Wylam neighborhood.

Police were called to the 900 block of Erie Street Monday afternoon.

No further details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Homicide investigation underway in the 900 block of Erie St(Wylam Area) pic.twitter.com/J7x2Xy5Nff — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.