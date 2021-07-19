LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.(House Television via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said Monday he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.

The Republican congressman’s announcement came as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a “seasonal pattern” affecting mainly Sun Belt states is largely to blame for a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

DeSantis, a Republican who opposes virus-related mandates, nonetheless said it’s important for people to get vaccinated.

Buchanan, who represents a Sarasota-based district, said in a news release he got the test recently after experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.” The congressman said he is quarantining at home.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” said Buchanan, 70, who has served in Congress since 2007. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The congressman’s announcement comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida and around the country. One statistic released by the White House estimated that 20% of new cases last week occurred in Florida.

DeSantis told reporters after appearing at an unrelated environmental event Monday that the increase was expected in Florida in mid-summer. DeSantis has insisted the state will impose no more virus-related lockdowns or mandates.

DeSantis added that he thinks it’s counterproductive to berate or ridicule people who have concerns about the vaccine or simply do not want it.

Gray DC: Fully-vaccinated Florida Rep. Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Some businesses in the Waites building near UAB are dealing with some undesirable behavior from...
Southside businesses say their dealing with a ‘homeless problem’
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case
First Alert Weather 9p 7-18-21
FIRST ALERT: More rain and storms overnight and throughout the day on Monday
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′

Latest News

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in Hoover for Media Days
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9
World’s Longest Yard Sale
Shop ‘Til you Drop
Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between garage walls
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia