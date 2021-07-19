FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Good idea to grab the umbrella and rain gear today. We are looking at an unsettled weather day with rounds of showers and thunderstorms across Central Alabama. We are starting the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with rain moving in from west to east. Plan for rounds of steady to moderate rainfall that could slow your morning commute. I would allow extra time to get to your destination this morning as the roadways will end up wet and slick. We will likely see one round of showers move through this morning. I do expect us to see waves of showers and thunderstorms continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are up to 80-90%. I doubt we will see any severe storms, but I can’t rule out some gusty winds and lightning today. Main threat will be heavy rainfall and the small potential to see flash flooding. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. We should stay cloudy today with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will stay well below average thanks to the cloud cover and high rain chances. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Average high temperatures for the middle of July is normally around 91°F. We’ll likely end up ten degrees below average today.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation of rainy weather tomorrow. Rain chances remain very high at 70% tomorrow. I can’t rule out showers and thunderstorms at any point during the day tomorrow. We’ll likely start Tuesday off with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a chance for showers. Temperatures will stay below average tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. The main threat tomorrow will likely be heavy rain and potential for flash flooding.

Scattered Rain Chances Wednesday and Thursday: Rain chances still remain elevated for the middle of this week, but it won’t be as wet as today and tomorrow. I’ve lowered our rain chances to 50% for Wednesday and Thursday with our best chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll enter more of a typical summertime pattern with heat activated storms. I’ll keep a small chance for showers during the overnight hours. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’ll stay muggy so feels like temperatures could climb into the low to mid 90s. I do think we’ll see a little bit of sunshine on both days, but it will likely stay mostly cloudy. Rain chances could increase a little Friday as a disturbance moves through the state. I’ve increased our rain chances on Friday to 60% with highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast: There’s a chance that our rain chances lower a little by this upcoming weekend. I have a 40% chance for showers and storms Saturday and a 30% on Sunday. Storm chances should become more typical of our summertime pattern. We’ll likely see mostly dry mornings with afternoon and evening storms possible. With a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, it will likely turn hot over the weekend with near average temperatures. Plan for lows to drop into the lower 70s and high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Models are hinting that early next week could end up drier, but it might also turn hotter. I have high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. A lot can change between now and next week.

Potential Rainfall Totals: How much rain could we see over the next seven days? I think the bulk of our rain will likely occur today and tomorrow where many spots could record one to three inches. I can never rule out isolated spots recorded 4+ inches. It is why we must pay careful attention for the potential to see flash flooding. Just plan for a wet and soggy week across Central Alabama. The good news: Temperatures will remain below average and no signs of extreme heat this week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

