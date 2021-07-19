Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog Sunday after it was missing for five days because it was stuck inside two concrete walls in Northside.

Firefighters say they were called to the 1600 block of Thompson Heights around 9:40 a.m. and realized that a dog named Gertie fell down a crevice and then was trapped between the walls.

They say the homeowners heard the dog crying behind the garage wall and called the fire department to check it out.

Connie Frick and Lynn Herman are Gertie’s owners; they describe her as a sweet dog and an excellent escape artist.

“She escaped as Lynn was coming in the front door on Tuesday, this last Tuesday the 13th at 2 P.M., went right into the woods,” Frick told FOX19.

She says they have found her in garages before. However, when Gerdie didn’t return home right away, Frick, Herman and their loved ones began putting posters around town.

Neighbor Vanessa Rolland says she called the fire department as soon as she realized when the noises in her garage were.

“We were just excited. We were like, I can’t believe, cause we knew it had been a while, so we thought like this is exciting, and hopefully, she’s okay,” said Rolland.

Frick says she thinks Gerdie fell through the roof of Rolland’s garage, “We’re just very happy and lucky and very grateful to our neighbors.”

Fire crews had to break the concrete with saws and a sledgehammer to rescue Gertie because they could not lift her out of the crevice.

There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie. Today a homeowner... Posted by Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

After about 10 minutes, crews were able to break the wall and rescue the dog safely, firefighters said.

Gertie was then reunited with her owners, she is a little tired but otherwise is perfectly fine.

“It was just so sweet, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited,” said Frick.

