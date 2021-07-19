LawCall
Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Firearm Safety Course

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Citizens Firearm Safety Course next week.

This is a two-day course beginning on Friday, July 30 from 6-9 p.m. The session will be held at the Chilton County Courthouse within the Commission Chamber.

Saturday’s session will be held from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Thorsby Drill Field and Firing Range. Officials say directions will be given during Friday’s session at the Courthouse.

Please use this link to register.

Due to the nature of the course, only 20 participates are allowed at a time.

The sheriff’s office plans to make this a reoccurring class, as time allows.

Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

