Chelsea Splash Pad to open

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors are excited for the big summer announcement in Chelsea, the splash pad is opening.

The Splash Pad at Melrose Park opens Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Here’s the info:

Hours 9-6 Monday-Saturday and Sunday 1-5pm

$2.00 per day for 1 year old and older

Everyone buys a band for the day. You can leave and come back later with your band. Different color bands will be used everyday.

Food in designated areas only, not on the splash pad.

No toys on the splash pad.

Children not potty trained must wear swim diapers!

No swim chairs and coolers allowed on the splash pad.

No community center membership required.

GREAT NEWS!!! The Splash Pad at Melrose Park OPENS TOMORROW!!! Here are some things you need to know: Hours 9-6... Posted by City of Chelsea, Alabama on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.