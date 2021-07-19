LawCall
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

