Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport planning for busy fall travel season

Birmingham airport prepares for increase in travel
Birmingham airport prepares for increase in travel
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with Covid-19 cases rising across the country, Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport reports travel is up 260% in the last month compared to June 2020.

Airport official Candace O’Neill said they are hiring more staff to help accommodate a busy fall and winter travel season. She said they are expecting people to continue traveling because many kids will still be in virtual learning, so families won’t be tied down by the school year. O’Neil said they are also gearing up for a busy holiday season, expecting more traffic because many people didn’t see their families last year.

O’Neil said they are closely watching health recommendations regarding the Delta variant, but for now, they are continuing to deep clean the airport.

“We are just optimistic,” she said. “We stay in contact with the airlines to see what their plans are as far as any different routes or frequency changes, but we are just hopeful that travelers will still be able to continue traveling as the fall and winter comes.”

O’Neil said because of the increase in travelers, all nonstop flights will be reinstated this fall for passengers. She recommends getting to the airport 90 minutes early because of the increase in fliers.

