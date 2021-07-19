B’ham PD: 14-year-old boy missing, suffers mental condition that affects behavior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a critical missing person investigation for 14-year-old Ethan Scott McDonald.

McDonald is described as a 5′2″-5′-4″ 120-pound white male.

Police say McDonald was last seen on Saturday, July 17, after walking in an unknown direction while in the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Birmingham. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Police are investigating this case as a Critical Missing Person Investigation due to the fact that McDonald suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of McDonald, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413, or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

