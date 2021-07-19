50-year-old woman killed in accident near Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state troopers said a 50-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021.

Troopers said Jodie Polarie, 50, of Cropwell was killed when the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving left Cheaha Road, approximately 10 miles north of Talladega, struck several trees and caught fire.

Polarie died at the scene around 3:25 a.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) continue to investigate.

