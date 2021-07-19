18 year old shot and killed in Birmingham
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old boy was shot and killed during a reported assault.
The Jefferson County coroner reported 18-year-old Treven Williams, of Birmingham, died from a gunshot wound during an assault around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021.
It happened in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue North.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
