18 year old shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old boy was shot and killed during a reported assault.

The Jefferson County coroner reported 18-year-old Treven Williams, of Birmingham, died from a gunshot wound during an assault around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021.

It happened in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue North.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

