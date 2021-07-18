Police investigate possible explosive at Hoover hotel

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials were at the scene of an incident at the Econ Lodge in Hoover Saturday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence in the parking lot of the Econ Lodge of Montgomery Hwy, along with the Hoover bomb detonation team.

It is unclear what led to the investigation, but sources report a possible homemade explosive device was discovered in a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.