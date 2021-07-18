LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A baby boy was found stabbed to death Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.

The NOPD says officers responded to a disturbance call near the intersection of N. Broad and Columbus Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found the baby inside bicycle trailer with apparent stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation and to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information in this incident.

No further details are available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirm one fatality in structure fire
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′
The current guidance from the CDC says people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a...
JCDH explains how fully vaccinated people should protect themselves from COVID-19 and its variants
As it stands now, if a student is vaccinated then he or she will not need to quarantine...
AL Dept. of Education: Fully vaccinated students not required to quarantine in schools this fall

Latest News

First alert 7-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for another warm, muggy morning with afternoon thunderstorms
Owensville teen selling homegrown corn to raise money for college
Owensville teen selling homegrown corn to raise money for college
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Immunocompromised and new variant
Health officials say immunocompromised may be first to get potential COVID-19 booster