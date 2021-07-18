Health officials say immunocompromised may be first to get potential COVID-19 booster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama and UAB’s Pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. David Kimberlin said CDC is set to meet next week, July 22nd, and he said discussing booster shots for people with weak immune systems is on the agenda.

Kimberlin said booster shots are not recommended for anyone at this time, but he said the Delta variant is 60% more effective at spreading than the original Covid strain. He said this could be dangerous for immunocompromised people, like those battling serious illnesses or the elderly living in long term care facilities, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Kimberlin said these groups are at high risk because of the Delta variant and that could make them the first groups to get boosters if they become approved.

“In people that are elderly and have immune systems that are weaker than a normal immune system, I would not be surprised if at some point down the road we do entertain the possibility of booster doses,” Kimberlin said. “I think that would be the population that we would start booster doses in.”

Dr. Kimberlin said while boosters are being discussed, the best way to protect those with weaker immune systems is to fully vaccinate the current unvaccinated population. He said that will help stop Delta from spreading.

