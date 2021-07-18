FIRST ALERT: Prepare for another warm, muggy morning with afternoon thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are seeing some low clouds and fog areas early this morning but these areas will begin to dissipate over the next few hours. After early morning lows around 70, afternoon highs will again be a few degrees below normal. Our weather will continue to be influenced by a deep area of low pressure over The Great Lakes region which will continue to enhance rain chances for the next several days as a series of disturbances rotate across the area.

This system will shift slightly east today but there will still be very little change in the weather pattern with widespread rain and thunderstorms still expected, again, ending during the evening hours. The long-range weather pattern will continue to be dominated by this system as the ridge of high pressure remaining over The Western Atlantic.

Again, this weather pattern will produce below average daily high temperatures and near-to-above-normal rainfall chances through the beginning of the week and likely through week’s end. The highest rain chances appear to be tomorrow and Friday with slightly lower moisture content in the air yielding less rain chances in the Tuesday-Thursday time frame.

In the meantime, The Tropics remain quiet with no Tropical Development expected in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico for the next five days according to The National Hurricane Center.

