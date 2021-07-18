LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.

Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff’s office said. The five men were in their early 20s.

A concerned friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) west of Detroit. They were staying at a campground outside the festival grounds in Woodstock Township.

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens of Croswell.

The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending” the music festival, state police said.

The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirm one fatality in structure fire
The current guidance from the CDC says people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a...
JCDH explains how fully vaccinated people should protect themselves from COVID-19 and its variants
As it stands now, if a student is vaccinated then he or she will not need to quarantine...
AL Dept. of Education: Fully vaccinated students not required to quarantine in schools this fall
Alabama State Capitol.
4 Alabama cities listed on ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022′

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
First alert 7-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for another warm, muggy morning with afternoon thunderstorms
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact