Tax free weekend for back to school supplies starts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers streamed into Academy Sports + Outdoors Friday morning in Tuscaloosa.

Sarah Johnson wanted to take advantage of the three-day tax holiday weekend to buy clothes for her kids. “It makes a difference. It can be a meal out. It could be something fun to do before school starts,” she said about the savings as she shopped for her 9 year-old son and her 6 year-old daughter.

Store managers believe more people could shop for back to school merchandise this year compared to last year.

“Yes I think it’ll be a much better year this year and most kids going back physically for school,” store manager Reginald Mitchell explained.

Johnson felt more families are comfortable going out to shop and will get the most out of this tax-free weekend for school supplies.

“I think this year people are more comfortable. We can see more people out, I’m out, shopping and getting the things I need. I think we’re ready to start back to a new normal,” Johnson added.

Some items that can be bought tax-free include:

Shirts

Shoes

Socks

Sneakers

Book bags

This tax holiday begins Friday, July 16 and goes through Sunday, July 18th.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.