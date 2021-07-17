LawCall
FIRST ALERT: A warm, wet weekend ahead

FIRST ALERT 7-17-21
FIRST ALERT 7-17-21(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic, which has been the primary controlling factor in our weather for the next several days, will begin to lose strength as an area of low pressure develops to the north. The resulting shift in wind flow will help support increasing showers and thunderstorms, especially in areas to the north and northwest for the weekend.

With the increased cloud cover and rain coverage, highs will be below 90 in most areas, a few degrees below normal for mid-July.

The wetter weather pattern will continue through the early part of next week with above average rain coverage. The system may weaken by mid-week although rain chances still appear likely at least through Thursday.

The extended forecast remains uncertain, although there are hints at some drier air moving into North Alabama by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, The Tropics remain quiet, however, we are still more than a month away from the peak of Hurricane Season, so stay tuned!

