Search for missing man in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Gregory Ogu, 28, was last seen in the area of InTown Suites, 1650 Veterans Memorial Parkway, late Tuesday night.

He is 6′4″, approximately 256 pounds and was wearing gray sweat pants, a white undershirt and a dark green, long-sleeved shirt. He was wearing gray sneakers with white stripes.

Anyone who can help locate Ogu is asked to contact TPD at 205-349-2121.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.