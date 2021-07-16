LawCall
Search for missing man in Tuscaloosa

Gregory Ogu
Gregory Ogu(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Gregory Ogu, 28, was last seen in the area of InTown Suites, 1650 Veterans Memorial Parkway, late Tuesday night.

He is 6′4″, approximately 256 pounds and was wearing gray sweat pants, a white undershirt and a dark green, long-sleeved shirt. He was wearing gray sneakers with white stripes.

Anyone who can help locate Ogu is asked to contact TPD at 205-349-2121.

