Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department's Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

