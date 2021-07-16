Mike Behind the Mic: Shark Week facts and fiction

Do you remember seeing the movie Jaws for the first time? For those old enough to remember, it was terrifying. It was not uncommon to hear people say they were traumatized to the point they were afraid, not only to go swim at the beach, but had irrational fears of swimming in lakes, even pools for fear a shark might bite them out of nowhere. In fact, before the sequel to Jaws was released to theaters, the movie’s promotional campaign was designed to build suspense off those fears with the slogan --”Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water,”.... and then you hear that familiar movie theme song... duh duh duh duh.

Well now years later, with computer generated special effects, the mechanical shark in Jaws seems almost laughable. But the fear was real and we certainly know there have been real-life, tragic events where people have died from shark bites. So it’s understandable that people would have anxiety about what they can’t see in the water.

Joining us for this episode of Mike Behind the Mic, to perhaps provide a better picture of the reality of shark behavior, is Laura Garcia Barcia. She’s an environmental biologist who specializes in marine life conservation. She is also part of the National Geographic Sharkfest series that airs on their various TV platforms and partners. Laura examines the Paige Winter story, a shark bite survivor, who lost a leg and a hand. Laura discusses what we can learn from Paige’s story and others to avoid or survive a shark encounter, but she also dispels myths and affirms facts about sharks. Just as we wrap up Shark Week, here’s our conversation.

