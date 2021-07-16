Medivac helicopter pilot released from UAB COVID unit after 187 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We love sharing these stories. Ricky Hamm, a medivac helicopter pilot, is being released Friday, July 16, from UAB’s COVID unit after a 187-day stay.

Hamm was on an intense breathing device for 147 days.

Hamm flies helicopters for Survival Flight.

He will get an escort home from area police officers and EMA personnel.

We wish Hamm the best in his recovery!

