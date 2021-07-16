Law enforcement hiring in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement agencies in Shelby County are looking to fill open positions.

Both the Helena Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are hiring.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page recently to recruit qualified candidates. Sheriff’s office officials say there are three current openings, and they anticipate an additional 4 openings in October. The starting deputy salary is around $42,000.

“We’re looking for someone who is motivated and wants to work with a community like Helena. Very community oriented,” said Sergeant Michael Johnson, Helena Police Department.

And the search for qualified candidates extends to local police departments. Helena Police are looking to fill what they call a rare opening for a patrol officer.

“It’s rare that we have openings because we have such a low turnover rate,” said Johnson.

The department is essentially fully staffed and looking to fill one spot, but maintains a potential hire list for future openings. Applicants must complete an application, interview, background check, and psychological examination.

Helena Police just posted the opening Wednesday, so they are hoping to get a large pool of applicants. The starting salary or the department is $48,000.

For more information on the openings at the Shelby County Sheriff’s www.shelbyso.com. For the Helena Police Department https://cityofhelena.org/police-department/

