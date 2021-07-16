LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Law enforcement hiring in Shelby County

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement agencies in Shelby County are looking to fill open positions.

Both the Helena Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are hiring.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page recently to recruit qualified candidates. Sheriff’s office officials say there are three current openings, and they anticipate an additional 4 openings in October. The starting deputy salary is around $42,000.

“We’re looking for someone who is motivated and wants to work with a community like Helena. Very community oriented,” said Sergeant Michael Johnson, Helena Police Department.

And the search for qualified candidates extends to local police departments. Helena Police are looking to fill what they call a rare opening for a patrol officer.

“It’s rare that we have openings because we have such a low turnover rate,” said Johnson.

The department is essentially fully staffed and looking to fill one spot, but maintains a potential hire list for future openings. Applicants must complete an application, interview, background check, and psychological examination.

Helena Police just posted the opening Wednesday, so they are hoping to get a large pool of applicants. The starting salary or the department is $48,000.

For more information on the openings at the Shelby County Sheriff’s www.shelbyso.com. For the Helena Police Department https://cityofhelena.org/police-department/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Fatal wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
UPDATE: Authorities ID man killed in crash, he was driving Jimmie Hale Mission truck

Latest News

Child Care centers balancing shortages and rising costs
FIRST ALERT Hourly feel
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms ending tonight
Alabama trying to stay ahead of COVID outbreaks
Alabama trying to stay ahead of COVID outbreaks
How to save the most money during back-to-school sales tax holiday
How to save the most money during back-to-school sales tax holiday