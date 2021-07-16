LawCall
Jemison’s interstate traffic jams affecting town

(Map)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Jemison is dealing with steady traffic congestion, not only on Interstate 65, but off Highway 31 when people detour through town.

It’s a domino effect because when something happens north of Jemison on the interstate, traffic flows into town.

If a person uses their GPS, it will likely tell them to hop on Highway 31 in Alabaster, where the roads have been widened, and pedal down through Jemison.

And things happen on the interstate all the time. Chief Shane Fulmer tells me since January of last year, there have been almost 500 crashes just in their area, which is why he wants to see 65 widened like it was north of them.

“I-65 over the last several years to the point where we as locals know if you’re going north to Birmingham or south to Montgomery, it’s not a good idea to get on I-65,” said Fulmer.

He says he and the mayor are working with local officials to lobby for interstate widening to help the issue.

