Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils new breast cancer awareness SUV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway announced a new way to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department unveiled a new pink, marked SUV.

The vehicle will be driven each day by a breast cancer survivor who works within the office.

Sheriff Pettway says this is just the first of many ways that his office plans to pledge their support to those suffering from breast cancer. “Our mission with the car is to create breast cancer awareness not just during breast cancer awareness month, but all year long,” Sheriff Pettway said. “We want those that are fighting breast cancer to know that they are not alone and that they have the support of this office.”

The new patrol car was funded through a partnership with Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson. “It is my hope that women going to treatment may pass this patrol vehicle, and know that there is hope for their situation,” Commissioner Tyson said. “We also hope that this car will not only show support for those fighting breast cancer, but any cancer at all.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.