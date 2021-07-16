LawCall
Investigation underway after man’s body found in Greene County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in Greene County Wednesday. 

Greene County Coroner Ron Smith says a property owner discovered a man’s body on some land off Greene County Road 181 in the Lewiston community.

Investigators have not determined how the man died. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are handling the case.

