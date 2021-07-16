How to get the most savings out of back-to-school tax free weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 18.

Officials with The Alabama Retail Association said on average, families spend around $800 on school supplies and needs, but you may be able to save even more depending on where you are shopping.

Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said research is the way to get the most savings out of this shopping holiday weekend.

She said it’s important to make sure you know what items count on the tax free list before you hit the check out line. She said many businesses are also still dealing with staffing shortages, so looking at store hours in advance is a good idea this year.

But, Dennis said checking to see what cities and counties are participating will be the best way to save money. You’ll save four percent no matter where you are across the state, but you’ll save the most in a city and county that are also waiving taxes, but both don’t have to.

Birmingham is on the list to waive additional sales tax, but Jefferson county’s participation is partial, so you wont get the maximum amount taken off.

“There is some portion of the tax in Jefferson County that is dedicated to education and they don’t waive that portion of the tax,” Dennis said.

Click here for the list of participating cities and counties across the state.

Click here and here for the list of items that count as tax free.

