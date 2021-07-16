First Alert for Increasing Storm Chances This Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We had to deal with very light rain for parts of Central Alabama earlier this morning. Most of that rain is out of here and we are seeing clouds starting to thin out in a few spots. Any sunshine that’s out there is allowing temperatures to warm up into the 80s. Temperatures are a little warmer north of I-20 where you have seen a little more sunshine this morning. I do think with a little daytime heating, we will likely see scattered storms develop. Best chance to see storms will likely be from 3 PM until 10 PM. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds. Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s today with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. I can’t rule out a shower or storm for the Barons baseball games today. The thunderstorm from Thursday evening suspended the game and will be made up at 4 PM today. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s and cool into the lower 80s for the first game. The second game we will see temperatures drop into the 70s by 8-9 PM. Hopefully we will enjoy the fireworks made by man and not from mother nature. A few showers or storms will be possible overnight, but no severe weather is expected while we sleep. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 70s with a small chance for patchy fog in a few spots.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking a little unsettled when it comes to increasing rain chances. I have had to increase our rain chance on Saturday to 60% as models are now showing higher coverage in our area. Temperatures will likely start in the lower 70s tomorrow morning with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It’ll be another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds will likely increase tomorrow afternoon with storm chances increasing. Latest models runs are showing a cluster of storms moving into west Alabama Saturday afternoon and sweeping to the east. A few storms tomorrow could be strong, so make sure you continue to monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates especially if you plan on spending some time outside at the pool or lake. We will hold on to scattered showers and storms Saturday night with more storms expected Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will remain high going into Sunday with a rain chance around 60 to 70%. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation to see decent rain chances for early next week. A cold front will try to move into the Southeast enhancing our rain chances Monday. I’m forecasting a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms Monday morning into the afternoon hours. The storm threat may end up south of I-20 Monday evening as the front stalls across our area. With extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend several degrees below average Monday. Normally we should see highs in the lower 90s. We will likely end up with highs in the lower 80s Monday. Scattered storm chances will likely linger into next Tuesday with rain chances around 50%. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s Tuesday.

Lower Rain Chances by the Middle of Next Week: There’s a chance that we could see lower rain chances for next Wednesday and Thursday. The European model keeps us mostly dry while the GFS model shows afternoon storm chances still possible. It is summertime so I refuse to drop our rain chances to 0% at this point. I do think we’ll end up with more sunshine with only an isolated threat for pop up storms during this time frame. Rain chances could increase again next weekend as another cold front approaches the state.

Potential Rainfall Totals: I think rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches over the next seven days. Like yesterday evening, some storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall in a short amount of time. Isolated flash flooding can’t be ruled out over the weekend and into early next week.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic Ocean. It is not unusual to see quiet activity for this time of the year. One reason for the quiet conditions is due to the Saharan dust moving off Africa. It acts as a lid that prevents storms to develop due to dry air and unfavorable conditions. The hurricane season is still forecast to become active. It normally becomes active in the months of August and September. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

