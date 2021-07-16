Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blood donor turnout continues to decline during the summer months and LifeSouth Community Blood Center leaders said they are at critically low levels.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers urges the community to donate now. Summer is always a slow time for blood donations, but LifeSouth reports this year is especially difficult as the need for blood to help patients in local hospitals increases.

Hospitals including Childrens of Alabama, Birmingham VA Medical Center, DCH, UAB Hospital, and RMC rely on LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses. LifeSouth provides 85% of the blood used in Alabama and there is currently less than a one-day supply available.

All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen. Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, are eligible to donate blood if they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation. Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

LifeSouth’s donor center in Birmingham is open 7-days a week and is located at 396 W Oxmoor Rd.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

Friday, July 16 (today):

United Ability Day Blood Drive

9:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m.

United Ability Building

Birmingham, AL.

Avadian Credit Union – Trussville Branch

10:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m.

Birmingham, AL.

Walmart – Sylacauga

11:00 a.m. thru 6:00 p.m.

Sylacauga, AL.

Alabama Credit Union – McFarland Blvd.

9:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, AL.

Walmart – Oxford

10:00 a.m. thru 6:00 p.m.

Oxford, AL.

Saturday, July 17th:

AFE Awareness Drive

10:00 a.m. thru 6:00 p.m.

Moody City Hall

Moody, AL.

Hooligan Harley-Davidson

10:00 a.m. thru 4:00 p.m.

Oxford, AL.

Sunday, July 18th:

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church

7:30 a.m. thru 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham, AL.

Hope City Church – University Blvd., Tuscaloosa

7:30 a.m. thru 1:00 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, AL.

Walmart – Chelsea

11:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m.

Chelsea, AL.

The Oxford Exchange

(outside Best Buy)

11:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m.

Oxford, AL.

Walmart – Gardendale

11:00 a.m. thru 5:00 p.m.

Gardendale, AL.

Birmingham Donor Center Hours:

Monday and Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Pop-up Donor Center Hours:

Tuesday 9:00 a.m. t0 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.