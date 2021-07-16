Child Care centers balancing shortages and rising costs

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re following up on a story that’s top of mind for so many parents, childcare. Especially as many of you transition back into your work office.

Danel Delaine can’t wait to open the doors to Blooming Butterfly Nursery in Pelham. She’s made a lot of progress getting the center ready in the weeks since we spoke to her, but staffing shortages continue to stall the opening process.

“We’ve hired one more person - they saw us on the news and contacted us,” said Danel Delaine, “We have 4 on staff, but we need 16 for us to be at full capacity of 95.”

There is a surge in demand for open slots at daycares now that parents are headed back to the office, but guidelines on teacher to student ratios limit availability.

“It’s been a tough time for workers and owners because we can’t pay our workers more than $11,” said Delaine, “But, the competition is paying more like 14 dollars.”

Delaine plans to balance her shortage by working as a teacher when the center opens, which means she could at least accommodate about 25 families. But that’s still less than half of operating capacity. Parents are also dealing with rising costs. A survey from Care.com found 85% of parents report spending 10% or more of their household income on child care. And an additional survey conducted by the Center for American Progress found the cost of care went up by 47 percent during the pandemic.

Delaine says it puts owners in a hard place because they don’t want to bump prices up too much, but it also limits hiring incentives.

“I charge a $150 flat fee,” said Delaine, “The only thing, is that limits how much I can pay teachers.”

This daycare in Pelham expects to get clearance from DHR soon to open within a few weeks, but again at limited capacity. If you’re interested in applying contact (205) 593-8765.

Daycares say increased operating costs are some of the reasons you may see higher tuition costs.

