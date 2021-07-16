Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport to host August job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport reports travel is up 260% in June of 2021 compared to June of 2020.

With more people traveling, officials with the Birmingham airport said they are facing staffing shortages, but it’s not impacting traveler’s wait times.

Airport official Candace O’Neil said any delays or long lines are not because of staffing shortages with the airport, but just because so many people are traveling now.

She said the airport was able to fill many positions with a job fair in May, but not all of them. O’Neil said they are planning to host another recruitment fair in August to gear up for a busy fall and holiday travel season.

She said the most impact from staffing shortages that Birmingham travelers will maybe see is in the shops and restaurants.

“There is really only maybe one or two options that have not re-opened yet,” she said. “We are working closely with our concession air partners and our vendors, especially our valet partners as well, just to keep an eye on passenger traffic as it increases, so that we can have the best plan moving forward on re-opening everything fully.”

Airport officials have not released the exact date and times for the August job fair yet, but O’Neil said for those planning on attending in person versus just applying online, they are hiring people on the spot.

