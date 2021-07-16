ALEA Recovers $200K in stolen cars after pursuit in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents within ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) helped recover three stolen cars from a dealership in Georgia after a short high speed chase in Jefferson County.

ALEA Troopers assigned to the Birmingham Highway Patrol Post said they tried to stop a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat driver for speeding on Interstate 59 southbound near the 135 mile marker at approximately 6:13 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

The Hellcat driver did not stop and continued on Interstate 59, where a short high speed pursuit ensued before the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a curve. The unidentified driver ran off.

Troopers said upon further investigation, it was determined the disabled Hellcat was stolen from a dealership in Perry, Ga., along with two additional 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcats.

Troopers in conjunction with ALEA’s SBI and officers from the Perry Police Department in Georgia were able to locate the two additional stolen vehicles within the Ross Bridge Community in Hoover.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

