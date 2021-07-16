LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ADPH TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - To promote COVID-19 vaccination, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sponsoring a TikTok contest for people between the ages of 13 and 29.

The contest is meant to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.

To participate, contestants submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.”

All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares).

TikTok videos can be submitted between July 16 – August 6, 2021. A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card.

Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from an ADPH vaccination location.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Hotel responds to man's request to revoke business license
Man who accused Alabama motel of discrimination hires attorney, calls for shutter of motel
Fatal wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
UPDATE: Authorities ID man killed in crash, he was driving Jimmie Hale Mission truck
Bessemer police say the accident happened around 3:18 a.m. on the northbound entrance ramp to...
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed in Bessemer Thursday morning identified

Latest News

TikTok contest SOURCE: ADPH
TikTok contest SOURCE: ADPH
Gov. Ivey appoints Rep. Bill Poole to be State Finance Director
Rep. Bill Poole leaving office to serve as state’s finance director
Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s today with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Increasing Storm Chances This Weekend
Alabama jobless rate at 3.3% in June, better than US average