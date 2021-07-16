LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Accel Research testing Pfizer booster in Birmingham

(Source: CNN)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer is working with Accel Research in Birmingham again, this time to study the efficacy of a third shot of the vaccine against COVID

“It hasn’t been approved by the FDA or the CDC yet is my understanding, but they are proceeding with getting the study ready,” said Dr. Hayes Williams at Accel Research.

Pfizer wants to collect data especially as concerns over the Delta Variant grow and immunocompromised people are at greater risk.

“For people that have conditions that are more susceptible to the coronavirus, elderly people or have an auto immune disease, anyone in that condition their antibodies may be a little bit low,” said Williams.

The research will use patients who already had both Pfizer doses only and the trial is expected to begin next week.

“It just depends on how quickly we can get them [vaccines] in and then we start bringing patients in for the booster shot,” said Williams.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Hotel responds to man's request to revoke business license
Man who accused Alabama motel of discrimination hires attorney, calls for shutter of motel
Fatal wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
UPDATE: Authorities ID man killed in crash, he was driving Jimmie Hale Mission truck
Bessemer police say the accident happened around 3:18 a.m. on the northbound entrance ramp to...
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed in Bessemer Thursday morning identified

Latest News

Storm Shelter
Sawywerville gets first community storm shelter
New tornado shelter in Sawyerville
New tornado shelter in Sawyerville
Oak Mountain Middle prepares to reopen
Oak Mountain Middle prepares to reopen
COVID survivor back home
COVID survivor back home
UAB students design app to help former offenders as they reenter society