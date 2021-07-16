Accel Research testing Pfizer booster in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer is working with Accel Research in Birmingham again, this time to study the efficacy of a third shot of the vaccine against COVID

“It hasn’t been approved by the FDA or the CDC yet is my understanding, but they are proceeding with getting the study ready,” said Dr. Hayes Williams at Accel Research.

Pfizer wants to collect data especially as concerns over the Delta Variant grow and immunocompromised people are at greater risk.

“For people that have conditions that are more susceptible to the coronavirus, elderly people or have an auto immune disease, anyone in that condition their antibodies may be a little bit low,” said Williams.

The research will use patients who already had both Pfizer doses only and the trial is expected to begin next week.

“It just depends on how quickly we can get them [vaccines] in and then we start bringing patients in for the booster shot,” said Williams.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.