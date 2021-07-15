WBRC FOX6 News to Host Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News announced today that it will be hosting a televised mayoral forum between the leading candidates before Birmingham residents head to the polls to choose the next mayor.

The Birmingham Mayoral Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, August 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The forum will be hosted and moderated by WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison and Sarah Verser.

The purpose of the forum is to provide voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them ahead of the Birmingham mayoral election on August 24, 2021.

“It is vital that our community has the information needed to make an informed decision ahead of the Birmingham mayoral election, said Shannon Isbell, WBRC FOX6 News Director. “We are excited to provide this public service to our viewers and voters on account of our partnership with AARP Alabama.”

AARP Alabama’s State Director, Candi Williams, added, “AARP has more than 60 years of experience in nonpartisan voter engagement. We look forward to sponsoring this discussion of the issues important to Birmingham voters as they prepare to go to the polls.”

Viewers are encouraged to send WBRC questions they would like to be asked of the candidates. Those questions can be emailed to newstip@wbrc.com.

The first hour of the forum will be broadcasted live on WBRC FOX6 News and livestreamed on the WBRC News app, WBRC.com, Roku/Amazon Fire/AppleTV, and Facebook. The second hour of the forum will be livestreamed only.

The forum is sponsored by AARP Alabama.

