WATCH: Flash flood sends gold Prius floating down Arizona street

By David Baker
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New dramatic video shows the power of Mother Nature and flash flooding in Arizona.

In the video shot by Taylor Landy, a street on the east side of Flagstaff turned into a river because of Wednesday’s rain.

“Oh my God!” Landy screamed as she saw a wave of muddy water drag a gold Toyota Prius down the street.

“Oh my God!” she screamed again as the Prius hit a parked truck. The monsoon rain continues to pour as the Prius goes out of sight.

Landy said she wasn’t expecting her neighborhood to flood.

“This was pretty surreal for us,” she said.

Landy works overnights at a hospital so she sleeps during the day and woke up to thunder.

She said within 30 seconds, it went from a small flooded street to a raging river outside of her house.

Landy said she initially saw her neighbor’s mailboxes get taken out and then saw empty trash cans going down before seeing the Prius.

“I never thought our street would have rushing water that would carry a car,” she said. “In a better choice of words, it was gnarly.”

As little as 1 foot of water can move a car and the river of water on the street was much higher than that.

Landy said she hopes everyone stays safe.

“(The water) came on so fast we could have probably thought to walk in the water for a second and then the next thing you know, it could have swept up all the way.”

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

