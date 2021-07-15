LawCall
UAB Eye Care offers telemedicine for people with low vision

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Eye Care is now offering a telemedicine option for people with low vision.

It’s to help people who, even with the most perfect glasses or contacts, are still not be able to see well.

Low-vision services can be difficult to find, especially in more rural parts of Alabama.

And people with low-vision often can’t drive to access care.

So, UAB Eye care is offering telemedicine in which patients can use devices like a low-vision kit and training that are specific to their disorder.

Terri Call, O.D., assistant professor in the School of Optometry, said, “They can begin using those tools with our remote instruction and education immediately in their home, without having to drive to an appointment. Which can provide immediate, concrete, beneficial help to the patient in their life with the tasks that they know they need help with.”

To schedule an in-person or virtual appointment for a low-vision evaluation, call UAB Eye Care at 205-934-3086.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

