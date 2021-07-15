LawCall
Tuscaloosa start your own business session to be held Thursday

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa is hosting a free start-your-own business workshop, Thursday July 15th.

Tuscaloosa Builds will offer resources on financing, business structure, and licenses for those who are ready to turn their bright idea, into a money-making business of their own.

The information session is Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at The Edge on 10th Ave.

This come-and-go event will explain what tools can be utilized for individuals considering starting their own small company. Tuscaloosa Builds specializes in providing support to minority-owned, woman-owned, and disadvantaged businesses in the Tuscaloosa area.

Free educational workshops are held on the third Thursday of every month and are open to the community. Learn more here.

