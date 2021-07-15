LawCall
Tuscaloosa County starts emergency rental assistance program

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A brand-new emergency rental assistance program started this week in Tuscaloosa County.

“2020 was a very difficult year for many working through the height of the pandemic. We’ve all seen and endured the financial fallout of what has been real for many families,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson explained.

He said the county got more than $6 million from the federal government to put into the program. It’s open to anyone living in Tuscaloosa County. Those who apply must be able to show financial losses that qualify them for help to pay their rent and or utilities. The window to apply for help has been extended until September of 2022.

“There are four or five different categories that are spelled out if somebody doesn’t qualify under one, they may qualify under another. But my best advice is to take a look at the program,” Judge Robertson added.

Money from that program is paid to the utility and or the landlord or property owner. The portal to apply for rental and utility assistance is open. You can apply by going to www.tuscco.com/erap.

